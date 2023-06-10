Ajinkya Rahane Injury Update: Will he bat in India's second innings of WTC final?

“Don't think it (injury) will affect (my) batting (in India's second innings). Happy with the way I batted. Had a good today. We were looking to get 320-330 but overall we had a good day. Bowling wise we bowled well. Everyone chipped in,” Ajinkya Rahane quipped.

Indian middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane believes that his finger injury will not trouble him during the fourth innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London. Rahane led the Rohit Sharma-led side’s slight comeback into the proceedings on Friday as he scored 89 runs off 129 deliveries to propel India to put up 296 on the board in the first innings.

The 34-year-old scored 11 boundaries along with a solitary six and stitched an important 109-run partnership with Shardul Thakur that helped India close in on the Baggy Greens’ mammoth total of 469 runs in the first innings.

