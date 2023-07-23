AIFF to send Sunil Chhetri-led team to Asian Games 2023 upon clearance from Sports Ministry: Report

The Blue Tigers had not received permission to represent the country in the Asian Games in Jakarta in 2018. However, they have been on an impressive run of form recently, having won two multi-nation tournaments in the last couple of months.The Chhetri-led side defeated Lebanon in the final of the Intercontinental Cup that was held in Odisha in June. They followed it up with emerging triumphant in the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship by defeating Kuwait in the final in Bengaluru earlier this month.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is looking forward to sending its first team led by skipper Sunil Chhetri to the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. The AIFF is currently awaiting the nod of the Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs for the same.

India is ranked 18th in the International Association Football Federation (FIFA) rankings amongst Asian countries. The sports ministry’s rules mandate that teams of only those sports that are ranked in the top eight in Asia will be sent to the quadrennial competition.

“The current national team has seven U-23 first team players and since three over-age players are allowed, skipper Chhetri, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and defender Sandesh Jhingan are all set to go for the Asian Games if the team gets permission,” a source in the know of developments was quoted in a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

This led to head coach Igor Stimac issuing a public appeal to the concerned authorities to allow the national team to take part in the Asian Games 2023.

“As our own ministry is denying the participation on the context of ranking. Whereas the fact is that our football team is better ranked than some of the other sports teams which have been allowed participation in the Asian games. Also, history and statistics are testimony to the fact that football is one sport where a lower ranked team has a chance to beat the top-ranked teams,” Stimac had written.

He added, “So my humble appeal and sincere request on behalf of the entire Indian Football fraternity to you, is to kindly allow our football team to participate in the Asian games We will fight for our nation's pride and the flag! Jai Hind!”