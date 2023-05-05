The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is likely to host the high profile encounter between India and Pakistan during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 that will be played in India during the months of October and November.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has become the first choice for most of the high-profile cricket games. After the India-Australia test series, the stadium is aiming to host the mega clash between India and Pakistan in the ICC 50-over World Cup. According to the reports in Indian Express, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided the venue for this particular high-voltage game which holds a seating capacity of 1 lakh.

The BCCI will be announcing the World Cup schedule after the ongoing Indian Premier League. Going by the media reports, the 50-over World Cup will kick off on October 5, with Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru and Dharamshala being short-listed as venues, even for practice fixtures.

“The Indian team has performed well on slow tracks in the past few years at home. So the team management had requested that whenever the schedule is being prepared the Indian team should face top teams on slow pitches. They wanted to have a home advantage,” a source in the BCCI said to the media.