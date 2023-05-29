Ahmedabad weather forecast: Cloudy sky with possibility of rain ahead of IPL Final CSK vs GT match

If rain plays spoilsport tonight as well, then the Gujarat Titans will emerge champions of IPL 2023, due to their top spot at the league stage.

This season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was moved to Monday's reserve day after heavy rain washed out the match in Ahmedabad last night. With the entire cricket world eagerly anticipating the final clash to take place tonight, it is the weather forecast which seems to have caught the attention of all.

The intense downpour did not even allow the toss to happen at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, the weather in Ahmedabad on Monday is expected to remain cloudy during the day, ahead of the 7:30 pm game.

In its May 29 forecast, the IMD said that Ahmedabad will witness a “generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm”.

The weather agency also predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers in several districts across Gujarat.

“Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region namely Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Panchmahal and Dahod; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Amreli, and Bhavnagar. Dry weather is very likely in the remaining districts of Gujarat region, Saurashtra-Kutch,” said IMD.

If rain plays spoilsport tonight as well, then the Gujarat Titans will emerge champions of IPL 2023, due to their top spot at the league stage.

Following yesterday’s washout, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya expressed his desire to have a full house on Monday.

“Unfortunately, the match could not take place today but look forward to a full house tomorrow (Monday). See you then!" Pandya tweeted

Gujarat Titans, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, will be aiming to defend the IPL title this time after winning the championship in their maiden appearance last year.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are eyeing a record-equalling fifth IPL trophy this season. A win against Gujarat tonight will guide MS Dhoni’s men to equal Mumbai Indians’ record of five IPL championships. This is also going to be Chennai’s 10th appearance in the IPL summit clash- most by any side in the history of the competition. They have so far won four and lost the remaining five final IPL cricket matches. Chennai won their last IPL title in 2021 after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final battle.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill for IPL 2023 MVP? Looking back at his top 5 knocks this season

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni will also be aiming to set an amazing feat as he is all set to feature in his 250th IPL game tonight. No other player in the history of the tournament has managed to play more matches than the World Cup-winning captain.