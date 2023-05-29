English
    Ahmedabad weather forecast: Cloudy sky with possibility of rain ahead of IPL Final CSK vs GT match
    If rain plays spoilsport tonight as well, then the Gujarat Titans will emerge champions of IPL 2023, due to their top spot at the league stage.

    This season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was moved to Monday's reserve day after heavy rain washed out the match in Ahmedabad last night. With the entire cricket world eagerly anticipating the final clash to take place tonight, it is the weather forecast which seems to have caught the attention of all.

    The intense downpour did not even allow the toss to happen at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, the weather in Ahmedabad on Monday is expected to remain cloudy during the day, ahead of the 7:30 pm game.
    In its May 29 forecast, the IMD said that Ahmedabad will witness a “generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm”.
