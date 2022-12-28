Homesports news

Ahead of the 2023 IPL season Mumbai Indians make a change in coaching department

Ahead of the 2023 IPL season Mumbai Indians make a change in coaching department

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 28, 2022 12:52:25 PM IST (Published)

After a good IPL 2023 mini-auction and before the new season gets underway, five-time champions Mumbai Indians have made a change in their coaching department.

J Arunkumar, a heavyweight in the domestic circuit in the 1990s and 2000s, has been appointed as the assistant batting coach of five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians.

Recommended Articles

View All

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at the helm of Reliance — the journey in numbers

IST2 Min(s) Read

Analysts confident of the Nifty 50 ending December F&O series above 18,000

IST3 Min(s) Read

Amazon to Agnipath — the high-profile cases that kept Delhi High Court busy in 2022

IST7 Min(s) Read

Shorter shorts, AR frenzy, regional content to rule wild wild 'verse' in 2023

IST5 Min(s) Read


A right-handed opening batter and a veteran of over 100 first-class games, Arunkumar represented Karnataka in the Indian domestic circuit for 16 years from 1993 to 2008.
After retirement, he turned to coaching and was the batting coach of the Karnataka side when they won their back-to-back titles in the Ranji Trophy, the Irani Cup, and the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.
His coaching resume also includes stints in the IPL, head coach of Puducherry for the 2019-20 season, and chief coach of the USA national cricket team from 2020 onwards.
Over the last 15 years, Mumbai Indians have emerged as the most consistent franchise with seven titles, which includes a record five trophies in IPL and two Champions League T20 titles.
Also Read
: Hardik Pandya named captain of T20I squad, Rohit Sharma to lead the ODI team for Sri Lanka  tour of India 
 
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketIPLMumbai Indians

Previous Article

Nearly a year since the COVID vaccine fiasco Novak Djokovic is back Down Under to play Australia Open 2023

Next Article

Sri Lanka tour of India: Hardik Pandya named captain of T20I squad, Rohit Sharma to lead the ODI team