Cricket fans from India and Pakistan are gearing up for the big-ticket clash of their teams on Saturday. India and Pakistan are set to renew their cricket rivalry as they will face-off during the ongoing Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

But before the two teams take field, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has responded to the praise heaped upon him by India's star batsman Virat Kohli.

In an interview to Star Sports Babar said that it feels good when someone passes such comments. Babar further said that the comments by Kohli on him are a proud moment for him. The Pakistan captain then said that sometime such comments increases your confidence.

During the interview Babar recalled his meeting with Kohli during the 2019 World Cup. He said that the he approached Kohli with some questions and the Indian batting legend was kind enough to answer all the questions. Kohli's answers turned out to be of immense help for Babar.

Beyond rivalries and runs, lies a foundation of respect! 🤝💙@babarazam258's touching encounter with @imVkohli echoes the sentiment of mutual regard that cricket fosters. 🇮🇳🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/YStrJsGDYU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 31, 2023

"I saw a lot of regard and respect (in Babar) from Day 1 and that hasn't changed", Kohli had said in an earlier interview to Star Sports. "He is probably the top batsman in the world right now", Kohli quoted in the interview.

Kohli highlighted that Babar has performed consistently across formats and has amazing talent and that he had enjoyed watching Babar bat.