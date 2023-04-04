English
Ahead of Delhi Capitals' first home game of IPL 2023, Rishabh Pant's teammates pour in wishes for their skipper

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 4, 2023 4:56:58 PM IST (Published)

The official Twitter handle of the IPL (@IPL) on Tuesday, shared a video that had DC players Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav and Mitchell Marsh sending out their warm wishes to their skipper.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will play their first home match of IPL 2023 when they take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

While DC head into the match following a crushing defeat against Lucknow Super Giants, GT will be high on confidence after winning the season opening match against Chennai Super Kings.
As DC get ready to welcome GT for the first time at their home stadium, its players sent out warm wishes to their regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who is missing the season following a car accident in January.
Also Read: 'Bowl zero no-balls and less wides or play under a new captain': MS Dhoni not happy with extra runs given by CSK Bowlers
Pant is on his road to recovery following the accident and the team is being led by David Warner in his absence.
As DC returns to the Arun Jaitley Stadium Pant is expected to be in the team's dugout at somepoint during the match.
Watch the video of DC players sending their warm wished to Rishabh Pant below
 
CricketDelhi CapitalsIndian Premier LeagueIPLRishabh Pant

