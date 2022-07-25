Ahead of CWG 2022 Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain's coach Sandhya Gurung included in Indian contingent

Boxing's assistant coach Sandhya Gurung and sports psychologist Gayatri Vartak have been included in the Indian contingent days before the start of the Commonwealth Games. Dronacharya awardee Gurung is an assistant coach in the national camp and has been working closely with Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain.

Vartak is a mental conditioning coach who worked with the Indian table tennis team at the national camp in May. "Sandhya Gurung and Gayatri Vartak have been included in the Indian contingent," an IOA source told PTI.

Gurung, who is credited with pulling Lovlina out of a difficult mental place before the Tokyo Olympics, had travelled with the boxing contingent to Ireland where the pugilists underwent a 15-day camp.

On arrival in Birmingham, she was stuck at the airport as she was a last-minute addition to India's CWG contingent and her accreditation hadn't arrived. She was checked in to the hotel where the extra officials are staying.

Vartak, on the other hand, is still awaiting her visa. "Sandhya has already reached Birmingham but Gayatri is waiting for her visa which will arrive be tomorrow," the source said.

But the Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain had to take to Twitter to raise the last-minute inclusion of her coach.

Borgohain claimed that she was disheartened to say that she was being harassed. She says that every time the coaches who had helped her train and claim the Olympic medal are removed and she is harassed in her training process and in competitions.

The boxer further wrote about Gurung. According to the pugilist, Gurung was outside the Commonwealth Games village and was not being allowed inside it. Borgohain said that she was feeling helpless and was unable to focus on her game. She says this had affected her performance in the last World Championships too. Borgohain says that she doesn't want the "politics" to affect her performance in the upcoming Commonwealth Games. Borgohain wishes that she wants to leave the "politics" behind and win the medal.

Also Read: