  After US and Australia, UK joins diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

After US and Australia, UK joins diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

By PTI  | IST (Updated)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in his weekly Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, said no diplomats were set to go to the Winter Olympics in China next year. "There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, no ministers are expected to attend and no officials," he told members of Parliament.

After US and Australia, UK joins diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that there will "effectively" be a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in China next year, with no UK government minister or official expected to attend. The UK's move follows countries such as the US and Australia declaring boycotts over human rights concerns
Asked about the matter at his weekly Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, Johnson said no diplomats were set to go to the games. "There will be effectively a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, no ministers are expected to attend and no officials," he told members of Parliament.
But went on to add, "I do not think that sporting boycotts are sensible and that remains the policy of the government." The countries that have announced boycotts are still allowing their athletes to compete. Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith said the "dictatorial, brutal Chinese regime" was persecuting religious minorities and "terrorising" its Muslim Uyghur population as he called for the UK boycott.
Johnson replied that the government had "no hesitation in raising these issues with China, as I did with President Xi the last time I talked to him". China has repeatedly denied human rights abuses against the Uyghur population amid claims of torture and deaths.
The Winter Olympics will be held in and around Beijing and locations in neighbouring Hebei province from February 4 to 20.
