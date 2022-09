After three years IPL to return to its old home and away format for the 2023 season; Women's IPL to be launched soon

By PTI

Mini Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, the IPL had to make changes in its format in order to adjust to the pandemic. But the league will revert to its original home-and-away format for the 2023 season.

After three years the Indian Premier League (IPL) will return to its original, pre-COVID-19, home-and-away format from the 2023 season, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has conveyed to the Board's affiliated state units.

The IPL has been held at only a few venues since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020 as the lucrative league unfolded behind closed doors across three venues in UAE -- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

In 2021 too, the tournament was held across four venues -- Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai. However, with the pandemic under control, the cash-rich league will return to its old format in which each team plays one home and one away match.

"The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all ten teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," read a Ganguly's note to state units. The note gave them a "snapshot" of the ongoing domestic season.

The BCCI is conducting a full-fledged domestic season for the first time since 2020 and all multi-day tournaments will also return to the traditional home and away format.

Expecting Women's IPL to start early next year

The BCCI is also working to host the inaugural edition of the much-anticipated Women's IPL early next year.

