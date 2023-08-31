CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsAfter pummelling Nepal, Pakistan captain Babar Azam says the team is ready to take on India

After pummelling Nepal, Pakistan captain Babar Azam says the team is ready to take on India

Babar led from the front with a masterly 151 and Iftikhar Ahmed produced an unbeaten 109 to power Pakistan to a commanding 342-6 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.The tournament co-hosts returned to skittle out Asia Cup debutants Nepal for 104 in 23.4 overs for what was their third-biggest victory in a one-day international.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 31, 2023 12:13:53 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
After pummelling Nepal, Pakistan captain Babar Azam says the team is ready to take on India
Pakistan captain Babar Azam said his team will be brimming with confidence for Saturday's Asia Cup blockbuster against arch-rivals India after kicking off their campaign with a comprehensive victory against Nepal on Wednesday.

Babar led from the front with a masterly 151 and Iftikhar Ahmed produced an unbeaten 109 to power Pakistan to a commanding 342-6 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
The tournament co-hosts returned to skittle out Asia Cup debutants Nepal for 104 in 23.4 overs for what was their third-biggest victory in a one-day international.
"This game was good preparation for the India game because it gave us confidence," Babar, who was named Player of the Match for his 19th one-day hundred, said.
Also Read: Ahead of IND vs PAK match, here is how Babar Azam has responded to Virat Kohli's praise
"India-Pakistan will always bring high intensity. We want to give 100% in every match, hope to do that there as well."
Babar is the top-ranked ODI batter and the stylish right-hander proved why with his excellent pacing of his knock.
Pakistan lost both their openers early but Babar combined with Mohammad Rizwan (44) to arrest the slide before Iftikhar joined the party.
Babar took 72 balls to bring up his 50 but soon stepped on the gas and raced to a 109-ball hundred. After that, he batted in T20 fashion, milking 51 off the next 22 balls he faced.
"When I went in, the ball wasn't coming on properly, so I was trying to build an innings with Rizwan," Babar explained.
"Iftikhar also played a great innings when he came on.
"When he came in, I told him to play his natural game and he was comfortable after hitting two-three boundaries."
They now fly to Pallekele to face India, who are playing their matches in Sri Lanka having refused to travel to Pakistan because of soured political relation between the neighbours.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Cricket

Recommended Articles

View All
Ahead of IND vs PAK match, here is how Babar Azam has responded to Virat Kohli's praise

Ahead of IND vs PAK match, here is how Babar Azam has responded to Virat Kohli's praise

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 preview: Shakib Al Hasan and Dasun Shanaka look to put teams' injury concerns behind in search of winning start

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 preview: Shakib Al Hasan and Dasun Shanaka look to put teams' injury concerns behind in search of winning start

Aug 31, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Disney Star, Sony Sports and Viacom 18 in a three-way tussle for BCCI media rights

Disney Star, Sony Sports and Viacom 18 in a three-way tussle for BCCI media rights

Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X