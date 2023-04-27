After player misbehaves with lady in party, DC prohibits guests in player's room after 10 pm: Report

Delhi Capitals (DC) has rolled out a fresh code of conduct for its players after one of the cricketers from the franchise reportedly misbehaved with a woman during a party.

Franchise officials will have to be apprised in case any player wishes to leave the hotel to meet someone and a breach of these rules could result in fines being imposed on them or worse even their contract stands to be terminated in such a case. Players are required to inform the league’s integrity officer and also submit photo identification to the team management in advance in case they wish to take anyone to their rooms.

DC has made it mandatory for all players to attend the franchise functions and they will have to inform the team staff in case they are going to be late for the same. They have also been told to be punctual as the franchise says it cannot afford the players to be reaching their destinations late, Indian Express reports

DC allows the wives and girlfriends of players and the staff to travel with the team during the course of the IPL. However, the individuals have to bear the expenses of their partners and even let the franchise officials know about them joining the contingent in advance.

The Capitals have had a disappointing season so far as they sit at the bottom of the points table with only two wins in seven games to their name. However, they have been embroiled in a myriad of off-field controversies with the bats and other equipment of certain players including captain David Warner getting stolen in transit from Bengaluru to Delhi earlier this month.

Delhi play their next match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday.