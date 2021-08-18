After missing felicitation ceremony due to illness, Neeraj Chopra says 'would continue to make India proud'

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday met Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and said he would continue to work hard to make the state and the country proud with his achievements.

Chopra, who could not attend a felicitation function organised by the state government on August 13 due to illness, said only sports-related topics were discussed during his meeting with Khattar.

"It is a great feeling that today I am meeting the Chief Minister. I will try my level best to make Haryana and the nation proud in the upcoming sports events," Chopra said. Khattar said Chopra, who won gold in javelin throw in Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, has not only brought laurels for the country but also for his native village, family and Haryana.

The CM honoured Chopra by presenting him a shawl, a memento and the holy book Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

He said Chopra's family has a big contribution towards this achievement. It is because of the contribution of the family, Chopra had made the nation and Haryana proud, the Chief Minister said. A detailed discussion was held about Chopra's coach and his national and international record in javelin throw event, according to an official release.

The CM said developing Haryana as a sports hub is the priority of the state government. For this, athletes like Chopra will certainly play a pivotal role to inspire the younger generation, the CM said. He said the Centre of Excellence for Athletics being set up in Panchkula would prove to be effective for the promotion of sports.

Meanwhile, Athletics Federation of India President Adille Sumariwalla earlier today said that Chopra's historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics helped in removing a "huge mental block" from the country's track and field athletes. The AFI chief said by his achievement at the greatest stage of sports, Chopra has shown the world that nothing is impossible and India has the potential to churn out many more champions in future.