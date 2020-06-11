Sports
After Bundesliga, La Liga set for Thursday restart amid coronavirus pandemic
Updated : June 11, 2020 07:17 PM IST
The first game after the restart will be the Seville derby played between Sevilla and Real Betis scheduled for Thursday.
However, due to safety protocols the game will be bereft of its typically fiery atmosphere with spectators not allowed inside the stadium.
Before the three-month layoff, the title fight was a close race between the reigning Spanish champions Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Catalans, with 58 points, sit two clear of Real Madrid, who have 56 points after 27 games.