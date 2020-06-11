  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports
Sports

After Bundesliga, La Liga set for Thursday restart amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated : June 11, 2020 07:17 PM IST

The first game after the restart will be the Seville derby played between Sevilla and Real Betis scheduled for Thursday.
However, due to safety protocols the game will be bereft of its typically fiery atmosphere with spectators not allowed inside the stadium.
Before the three-month layoff, the title fight was a close race between the reigning Spanish champions Barcelona and Real Madrid. The Catalans, with 58 points, sit two clear of Real Madrid, who have 56 points after 27 games.
After Bundesliga, La Liga set for Thursday restart amid coronavirus pandemic

You May Also Like

SBI to divest 2.1% in SBI Life to comply with minimum public shareholding norms

SBI to divest 2.1% in SBI Life to comply with minimum public shareholding norms

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India not in community transmission stage; China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India not in community transmission stage; China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty record biggest 1-day fall in a month; RIL, financials drag

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty record biggest 1-day fall in a month; RIL, financials drag

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement