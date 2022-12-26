After 2 deaths in 24 hours, is there a need to regulate paragliding?

A 30-year-old tourist from Maharashtra died while paragliding in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, and a 50-year-old South Korean died while paragliding in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Saturday.

A 50-year-old South Korean man and a 30-year-old tourist from Maharashtra fell to death in two separate paragliding incidents in India within the last 24 hours. The 30-year-old tourist from Maharashtra, identified as Suraj Sanjay Shah of Shirwal town in Satara district, died after he fell hundreds of feet while paragliding in the Dobhi area of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. The death is likely due to harness failure during a tandem flight. While Shah died on the spot, the pilot of the paraglider was safe.

The 50-year-old South Korean, identified as Shin Byeong Moon, died while paragliding in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Saturday. The incident occurred at 5.30 pm at a school ground in Visatpura village near Kadi town, PTI reported.

The victim fell from a height of nearly 50 feet to the ground when the canopy of his paraglider failed to open properly. Byeong Moon was taken to a private hospital in a semi-conscious state, where he suffered a cardiac arrest due to the shock of falling and died.

The police have registered a case of negligence under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, according to Gurdev Sharma, Superintendent of Police, Kullu.

Though there are no official statistics about deaths caused by paragliding mishaps, reports suggest over 10 deaths in separate incidents in different locations.

Unregulated sport

Paragliding and paramotoring are unregulated sports in India. There are a number of novices who operate tandem and unregulated flying. The permissions for paragliding and parasailing come from the local administration and local air transport control (ATC). However, there is no central agency that monitors the safety standards of paragliding and parasailing activities in India.

In January this year, the Himachal Pradesh High Court raised questions on the government's failures to monitor, enforce norms and regulate adventure activities, following the death of a 12-year-old Bengaluru child at a paragliding site.

The High Court had noted that although there were several regulatory bodies and committees existing on paper, the government had not taken any serious efforts to enforce the norms and ensure that only well-trained professionals and licence holders conduct these adventure activities.

It had asked a technical committee to inspect the adventure activity sites. The technical committee had disapproved of most of the equipment and found the registration of many operators faulty. In April, only those operators who fulfilled the required parameters were allowed to operate.