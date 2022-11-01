Summary
Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 clash between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka being played at The Gabba, Brisbane on Tuesday, November 1.
Expensive over from Theekshana as Ibrahim decides to take on the spinner. He slaps the 1st ball for FOUR and punches the 2nd delivery for 2 runs. Ibrahim then slams the 3rd delivery high down the ground for SIX. Afghanistan slowly just getting a move on again with wickets in hand. 17 runs come off the over.
Afghanistan 89/2 after 12 overs.
Excellent over from Hasaranga! He strikes with the googly on the 2nd delivery as Ghani goes for the pull but is CAUGHT at the edge of the ropes. Najib walks out and gets off the mark with 2 runs on the 4th delivery. There are appeals for LBW against Ibrahim on the final delivery and Hasaranga pushes for the REVIEW. The ball is missing the wickets past leg-stump though and Sri Lanka lose one review. 4 runs and a wicket come off the over.
Afghanistan 72/2 after 11 overs.
The Sri Lankan spinners are doing well to slow down the scoring rate. The two batters don’t get any opportunity to free their arms and they aren’t interested in taking any risks against Theekshana. Zadran gets a thick outside edge on the final delivery which flies past short third man for 2 runs. 5 runs come off the over.
Afghanistan 68/1 after 10 overs.
Zadran nudges the 1st ball for a single. Kumara sends down another WIDE down leg. Sri Lanka conceding quite a few needless extras. Ghani then spanks the 2nd ball over long-off for SIX. Kumara keeps them down to singles for the rest of the over. 11 runs come off it as Afghanistan fight back after a couple of quiet overs.
Afghanistan 63/1 after 9 overs.
Sri Lanka are slowly pulling things back now as the wicket seems to have slowed Afghanistan down. Hasaranga gets some good bounce to beat the bat on the 2nd delivery but the keeper tries to catch the non-striker short but concedes two runs off the overthrow. 5 runs come off the over.
Afghanistan 52/1 after 8 overs.
BOWLED HIM! Gurbaz sees the full delivery and decides to go for it but this time Kumara manages to generate enough inswing to beat the edge and rattle the stumps. Kumara then just loses his radar a little as he sends two WIDE deliveries down leg but does well to not concede any boundaries. Just 5 runs and a wicket come off the over.
Afghanistan 47/1 after 7 overs.