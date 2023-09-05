Change in bowling: Gulbadin Naib comes into the attack.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE, Asia Cup 2023: SL 38/0 after 6 overs. (Pathum Nissanka 19, Dimuth Karunaratne 19)
A good over by Mujeeb as he restricts Nissanka and Karunaratne to just two singles.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to bowl his third over.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE, Asia Cup 2023: SL 36/0 after 5 overs. (Pathum Nissanka 18, Dimuth Karunaratne 18)
Fazalhaq Farooqi has been poor so far as he bowls another expensive over. This time he is punished by Pathum Nissanka as the Sri Lankan opener hits hit for three fours in the over. Sri Lanka get 12 off the over to keep the pressure on Afghanistan.
Fazalhaq Farooqi continues.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE, Asia Cup 2023: SL 24/0 after 4 overs. (Pathum Nissanka 6, Dimuth Karunaratne 18)
Nine runs from the over. Dimuth Karunaratne rotates the strike well with Pathum Nisanka to keep the scoreboard moving and then drives the last ball of the over through the covers for his fourth four of the innings.
Mujeeb continues.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE, Asia Cup 2023: SL 15/0 after 3 overs. (Pathum Nissanka 2, Dimuth Karunaratne 13)
Much better over by Fazalhaq Farooqi as he bowls a maiden! Farooqi mixes his line and lengths well to keep Dimut Karunaratne guessing and prevent him from playing big shots.
Fazalhaq Farooqi continues.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE, Asia Cup 2023: SL 15/0 after 2 overs. (Pathum Nissanka 2, Dimuth Karunaratne 13)
Six runs from Mujeeb's first over. Dimuth Karunaratne is looking in good form today as the left-handed batter hits a ball from Mujeeb down to third-man for his third four of the innings. He has quickly raced to 13.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman to bowl.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE, Asia Cup 2023: SL 9/0 after 1 over. (Pathum Nissanka 1, Dimuth Karunaratne 8)
A good start for Sri Lanka as Dimuth Karunaratne hits Fazalhaq Farooqi for two fours in the over. The first four was through the covers and the second was thrrough mid-wicket.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka live, Asia Cup 2023:
Fazalhaq Farooqi will be bowling the first over of the match. On strike is Pathum Nissanka.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka live, Asia Cup 2023:
Sri Lanka's opening pair of Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne are out in the middle.
SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 LIVE score
Right then, the national anthems have been sung. Time for the live action.