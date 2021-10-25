Afghanistan vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup preview: Possible playing XI, betting odds and where to watch live

In what is termed as the ‘clash of the underdogs,’ Afghanistan will take on Scotland in today’s ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 group 2 clash at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. While the Asian side looks stronger, boasting some big names, they will be more than wary of the European sides ‘devil may care attitude.’

Afghanistan cricketers could not get much practice due to the political turmoil at home and there was also a controversy over team selection with star spinner Rashid Khan stepping down soon after the squad was announced. However, they were emphatic in their warm-up against West Indies, when they posted 189/5 before keeping the Windies to 133/5.

The spin trio of Rashid, Nabi and Mujeeb Zadran can trouble the best of batters and considering the slow and low nature of the Sharjah pitch in the IPL, they should enjoy bowling on the surface laid out for the World Cup game.

A lot will depend on openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad in the batting department with Najibullah Zadran and skipper Nabi expected to get quick runs in the middle and death overs.

Their challenge will be consistency: Against West Indies their openers made half-centuries; against South Africa, they were both dismissed for ducks.

Key player: Star wrist spinner Rashid Khan comes to the tournament after making news on and off the pitch. He was one of the few shining stars in Sun Risers Hyderabad’s disastrous IPL campaign. He also made news when he stepped down from the captaincy of the national side. Rashid will be rearing to go in the slow pitches today and make the best out of it.

Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Naveen ul Haq.

Squad: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Fareed Ahmad.

Scotland, are high on confidence after winning all their matches in the first round, including a famous win over Bangladesh. Scotland showed their character against sixth-ranked Bangladesh as they came from an almost hopeless situation to stun their seasoned opponents.

The new ball duo of Bradley Wheal and Josh Davey has been impressive while left-arm spinner Mark Watt has been effective in the middle overs.

Watt made it amply clear post the win against Oman that Scotland are going into Super 12s with an aim to create a few upsets.

Key player: Richie Berrington has been in good form and his ability to play spin well will hold the key for Scotland in the middle overs.

Probable XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

Squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal.

Where to watch LIVE: The game will be played at the The game will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. The toss will take place at 7 pm (IST), while the match will begin at 7.30 pm (IST). The match will be telecast LIVE on Star Sports Network. Live streaming of the match is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can catch the LIVE blog of the game here and can view other updates on the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Betting odds:

Afghanistan: 5/16

Scotland: 14/5

-with agency inputs