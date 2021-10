Shaheen goes looking for swing but spills it wide down leg and has to reload. There are muted appeals as the 1st ball hits Zazai on the pads but it was slipping down leg and they grab a leg bye. Shahzad walks down the pitch on the 2nd ball but is beaten by pace. He guides the next ball to third man for a single. There are loud shouts for LBW again on the 4th delivery but the Umpire isn’t interested. The batters meanwhile grab a leg bye and Shahzad rotates strike with a single on the 5th ball. REVIEW! Pakistan this time go for the review on the final delivery but it’s a poor choice as the impact is outside leg and they lose one review. 5 runs come off the over.

Afghanistan 5/0 after the first over.