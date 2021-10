How they've fared so far in the tournament:

Afghanistan came flying out of the blocks in their tournament opener as they posted 190/4 against Scotland and then proceeded to bowl out their opposition for just 60 to seal a mammoth 130-run victory. However, they were then stopped in their tracks by Pakistan in a game which saw Asif Ali smash four SIXES in the final over to seal a 5-wicket win.

Namibia got off to a good start themselves in their maiden appearance in this stage of the competition. Ruben Trumpelmann grabbed 3 wickets inside the first over a they restricted Scotland to just 109/8. Namibia then showed some steel in the run chase as they went about the job with a steady pace to seal a 4-wicket win. This will only be their second match of the Super 12 stage.