Afghanistan vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Super 12 Match: Preview, betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live

Mini A confident Ireland will look to build on their stunning victory against England when they take on Afghanistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG). Afghanistan head into the match against Ireland after their previous match against New Zealand was washed out with a ball being bowled due to incessant rain.

Ireland will be riding high on confidence after a stunning win last time out and they’ll be eager to carry that momentum into their next ICC T20 World Cup 2022 fixture as they take on Afghanistan at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium (MCG) on Friday, October 28.

The Irish performed superbly in their last outing, as they sealed a 5-run victory over neighbors England via DLS. Captain Andy Balbirnie led from that front in that game, scoring 62 from 47 balls to help his team post a decent target of 157.

Josh Little then provided a fiery start as he rocked the England top order with a spell of 2/16. The English failed to recover from that poor start and ultimately paid the price when the heavens opened up. The Umpires were forced to declare Ireland winners via DLS as the rain didn’t allow play to continue.

That win helped Ireland post their first points on the board in the Super 12 group and they’ll be eager to add to that. Afghanistan meanwhile are yet to record a win in the Super 12 stage.

They began their campaign in unspectacular fashion with a 5-wicket defeat to England. Sam Curran picked up a fifer in that game as barring Ibrahim Zadran (32) and Usman Ghani (30) no other Afghanistan batter could provide sizeable contributions.

The spin trio of Rashid Khan (1/17), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/22) and captain Mohammed Nabi (1/16) did look threatening but they ultimately had too little on the board and England cantered to victory.

Afghanistan’s last match against New Zealand was washed out with the teams having to split the points which means that Nabi’s men will have to go on a run of victories now to keep their hopes of making the semi-final stage alive.

Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first)

Ireland: W-L-W-W-L

Afghanistan: NR-L-L-L-L

Ireland vs Afghanistan (Head to Head in T20Is)

Matches Played - 23

Ireland Won - 7

Afghanistan Won - 16

Pitch: The track at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) has provided some well-balanced contests between bat and ball. There’s some swing on offer early in the game however the spinners may not get much purchase on this track. The MCG’s average 1st innings T20I total is 142 runs.

Ireland vs Afghanistan Weather Prediction: It’s not looking good according to the weather forecast with a high chance of rain predicted in Melbourne on the day of the game.

IRE vs AFG Possible XIs:

Afghanistan Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik/Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqij.

Ireland Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

IRE vs AFG Top Fantasy Picks:

Wicketkeeper – Lorcan Tucker

Batsmen – Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders – Mohammad Nabi, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh

Bowlers – Rashid-Khan, Joshua Little, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

Betting Odds (bet365)

Afghanistan: 1.66

Ireland: 2.20

Where to watch: The match begins at 4:30 PM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live action on the Disney+Hotstar app.