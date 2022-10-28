Summary
Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter between Afghanistan and Ireland played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, October 28.
IRE vs AFG Possible XIs: Here's how we expect the two sides to line-up. Stay tuned for the final Playing XI with the Toss scheduled for 9 AM.
Afghanistan Probable XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik/Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqij.
Ireland Probable XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (C), Lorcan Tucker (WK), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little
Ireland vs Afghanistan Weather Update: There have been scattered showers over the Melbourne Cricket Ground but for now the rains have stopped and the covers are being taken off. We have an inspection lined up at 8:45 AM so let's hope the rain stays away and we can have both matches played without any overs lost.
The weather prediction wasn't positive today with rains predicted at the MCG throughout the afternoon.
Afghanistan meanwhile are yet to record a win in the Super 12 stage. They began their campaign in unspectacular fashion with a 5-wicket defeat to England. Sam Curran picked up a fifer in that game as barring Ibrahim Zadran (32) and Usman Ghani (30) no other Afghanistan batter could provide sizeable contributions.
The spin trio of Rashid Khan (1/17), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (1/22) and captain Mohammed Nabi (1/16) did look threatening but they ultimately had too little on the board and England cantered to victory.
Afghanistan’s last match against New Zealand was washed out with the teams having to split the points which means that Nabi’s men will have to go on a run of victories now to keep their hopes of making the semi-final stage alive.
The Irish performed superbly in their last outing, beating neighbors England via DLS. Captain Andy Balbirnie led from that front in that game, scoring 62 from 47 balls to help his team post a decent target of 157.
Josh Little then provided a fiery start as he rocked the England top order with a spell of 2/16. The English failed to recover from that poor start and ultimately paid the price when the heavens opened up. The Umpires were forced to declare Ireland winners via DLS as the rain didn’t allow play to continue. That win helped Ireland post their first points on the board in the Super 12 group and they’ll be eager to add to that.
Ireland enjoyed a massive victory last time out at the MCG as they beat England by 5 runs via DLS and they'll be hoping for more of the same as they take on Afghanistan who are yet to record a victory in their Super 12 group.