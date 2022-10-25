Afghanistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Super 12 Match: Preview, betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live

By Ravi P Sharma

Mini New Zealand will look to continue their dominant show against Afghanistan in the Group 1 Super 12 clash at the MCG on October 26.

New Zealand, who started their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a bang in their tournament opener, will take on Afghanistan in the 21st match of the showpiece event in Melbourne on Wednesday, October 26.

The Kiwis put up a sensational performance against defending champions Australia in their first Super 12 clash. Finn Allen and Devon Conway sizzled at the top while all-rounder James Neesham provided the late outburst. The presence of skipper Kane Williamson makes it a very solid batting order. It was a team effort by the bowling department against Australia with Tim Southee and Mitchell Santner picking up 3 wickets each. Trent Boult and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi are expected to excel at the MCG which offers extra bounce to the bowlers.

But the Black Caps’ batters will be put to test against a good Afghanistan bowling attack. Fazhalhaq Farooqi generates a good pace with the new ball and the Afghan spinners in Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and skipper Mohammed Nabi can trump any batting line-up in the world. It’s their batting that needs to click if they are to have any chances against an in-form New Zealand. However, Afghan batters do have the power to clear any ground.

All things said and done, New Zealand are expected to register a clinical win against the Afghans and get two more points.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Afghanistan: L-L-L-L-W

New Zealand: W-L-W-W-W

Afghanistan vs New Zealand (Head to Head)

Matches played: 1

Afghanistan: 0

New Zealand: 1

Pitch

Fast bowlers will get help from the pitch in the initial overs. After that, it will help the batters who will get good value for shots.

Weather conditions

There are chances of rain in Melbourne on Wednesday. The temperatures will hover between 19° C to 14° C.

Possible XIs

Afghanistan possible XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azamutullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazhalhaq Farooqi

New Zealand possible XI

Devon Conway (WK), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Top Fantasy Pick suggestions

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Finn Allen, Usman Ghani, Kane Williamson

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, James Neesham

Bowlers: Fazhalhaq Farooqi, Rashid Khan, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Betting Odds (oddspedia)

Afghanistan: 5.00

New Zealand: 1.21

Where to watch

The match begins at 1:30 PM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live-action via Disney+Hotstar.