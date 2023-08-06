CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsAditi Swami and Ojas Deotale make a perfect day for India with women's and men's gold at World Archery Championships

Aditi Swami and Ojas Deotale make a perfect day for India with women's and men's gold at World Archery Championships

Aditi Swami and Ojas Deotale make a perfect day for India with women's and men's gold at World Archery Championships
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 6, 2023 10:41:05 AM IST (Published)

Teenager Aditi Swami and Ojas Deotale won the women's and men's gold medals in compound finals as India added two gold medals to its tally at the ongoing 2023 World Archery Championships in Berlin. With three gold and one bronze, India is placed first on the medal tally of the Championships.

Saturday, August 5, turned out to be a perfect outing for India at the 2023 World Archery Championships in Berlin  as it added two gold medals to its kitty. India walked away with gold medals in the women's compound and men's compound.

First, Aditi Swami scripted history as she became the youngest ever World Archery Champion in the World Cup-era. 17-year-old Swami beat  Andrea Becerra of Mexico in the women's compound final to become a double world champion. Swami had already clinched the gold medal in the women's compound  event along with Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur. In the women's compound final Swami beat Becerra with a score of 149-147.  Last month Swami had won gold medals in the individual and team event of the World Archery Youth Championships.
 
Vennam also helped India win bronze in the women's compound as she beat Ipek Tomruk of Turkey with a score of 150-146 in the third-place match.
Just hours after Swami's gold, it was turn of Ojas Pravin Deotale to shine in the men's compound final.  Squaring off against Poland’s Lukasz Przybylski  for the top honour, Deotale scored a perfect 150 to beat his opponent by a mere one point.
 
With three gold and one bronze, India is placed first on the medal tally of the 2023 World Archery Championships.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Archery

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out | Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut

Zoomed Out | Revival of India's real estate sector —here's why it needs an urgent rate cut

Aug 5, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality

Understanding gender lens investing and how it promotes gender equality

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Legal Digest | SC bats for comprehensive plea-bargaining, probably, the first time

Aug 4, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram

Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram

Aug 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X