Aditi Swami and Ojas Deotale make a perfect day for India with women's and men's gold at World Archery Championships

Teenager Aditi Swami and Ojas Deotale won the women's and men's gold medals in compound finals as India added two gold medals to its tally at the ongoing 2023 World Archery Championships in Berlin. With three gold and one bronze, India is placed first on the medal tally of the Championships.

First, Aditi Swami scripted history as she became the youngest ever World Archery Champion in the World Cup-era. 17-year-old Swami beat Andrea Becerra of Mexico in the women's compound final to become a double world champion. Swami had already clinched the gold medal in the women's compound event along with Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur. In the women's compound final Swami beat Becerra with a score of 149-147. Last month Swami had won gold medals in the individual and team event of the World Archery Youth Championships.

Vennam also helped India win bronze in the women's compound as she beat Ipek Tomruk of Turkey with a score of 150-146 in the third-place match.

Just hours after Swami's gold, it was turn of Ojas Pravin Deotale to shine in the men's compound final. Squaring off against Poland’s Lukasz Przybylski for the top honour, Deotale scored a perfect 150 to beat his opponent by a mere one point.

