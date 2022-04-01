Adidas unveils official match ball of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Sportswear giant Adidas on Friday unveiled Al Rihla -- the official match ball for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

It is the 14th successive ball that Adidas has created for the FIFA World Cup, designed to support the game at high speed as it travels faster in flight than any other World Cup ball.

Al Rihla translates as "the journey" in Arabic and has been inspired by the architecture, iconic boats, and the flag of Qatar. The ball was designed with the environment at its heart and is the first World Cup ball made using only water-based inks and glues.

"Designed after rigorous testing in Adidas labs, wind tunnels, and on-pitch, Al Rihla provides the highest level of accuracy and reliability on the field of play, due in part to its new panel shape and surface textures.

"An innovative core within the ball is tuned to improve accuracy and consistency, supporting fast, precise play with maximum shape and air retention. "The ball's polyurethane (PU) skin featuring micro and macro textures and a new 20-piece panel shape enhances aerodynamics to improve the accuracy, flight stability and swerve of shots," said the company in a statement.

Al Rihla is the first World Cup ball in the 92-year history of the tournament which will directly contribute to raising funds to positively impact lives across the world, with 1 per cent of Al Rihla's net sales going to the Common Goal movement, the release said.