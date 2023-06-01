Adidas reveal the first look of Team India jersey via Instagram

According to the video the jerseys will be made available for people to buy from the Adidas stores in India from June 4 onward. The price of the jersey has not been revealed.
German sports brand Adidas, on Thursday, revealed the first look of jersey for Team India. Adidas posted a video via Instagram through adidasindia handle.
In the video three drones are seen lifting three jerseys (one each for each format) over Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
In the post Adidas wrote,
"An iconic moment. An iconic stadium. Introducing the new Team India Jersey".
Last week, the Indian cricket board, the BCCI, via its Twitter handle had revealed the first looks of the training kits.
First Published: Jun 1, 2023
