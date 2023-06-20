Ab de Villiers breaks down technical flaw in Marnus Labuschagne's batting after twin dismissals to Stuart Broad

Ab de Villiers was mindful in giving Labuschagne some good advice on overcoming the challenge put forth by the English fast bowler as well. He urged the player to be patient and only play Broad’s deliveries to the left of mid-on when it is pitched extremely full. The crowd at Edgbaston really got behind Broad post his fiery spell on Tuesday and de Villiers suggested that restraint in committing too much on his deliveries will silence the spectators as well.

South African stalwart Ab de Villiers intricately broke down Marnus Labuschagne’s repeated dismissals against Stuart Broad in the first Test of Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston. Labuschagne, the current ICC World No. 1 Test batsman, has been caught behind twice by the English pacer in the opening Test of the five-match series.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen pointed out an important technical flaw that is resulting in Labuschagne’s dismissals. Pietersen mentioned that the Australian No. 3 was triggering too much and batting too far across the stumps. That compelled him to play deliveries that he should ideally have let go of. Pietersen stated that the deliveries that Labuschagne was dismissed for were way too wide anyway.

Now, de Villiers backed Pietersen’s insights and provided his own elaborate understanding of the batsman’s technique. He heaped praise on Broad for knowing his game inside out and thus being able to properly exploit the glaring weaknesses.

“@KP24’s analysis about Marnus Labuschagne’s dismissals this Test match is absolutely spot on. Similar to Smith too actually. Nothing wrong with their thinking to get on and outside off, but then u need to be super disciplined to leave anything outside your eye-line and look straight,” the ex-South African skipper wrote on his Twitter handle.

He added, “Credit to Broad for jumping wider and angling it in, using the dryness off the wicket to make it straighten from there, the angle making the batters think it’s heading towards off stump, meanwhile making them drive from 6/7th stump, outside their eye-line and nibbling away off the seam. I’ve been there too.”

However, de Villiers was mindful in giving Labuschagne some good advice on overcoming the challenge put forth by the English fast bowler as well. He urged the player to be patient and only play Broad’s deliveries to the left of mid-on when it is pitched extremely full. The crowd at Edgbaston really got behind Broad post his fiery spell on Tuesday and de Villiers suggested that restraint in committing too much on his deliveries will silence the spectators as well.

“The answer to Broad is patience. Make him come straight and hit it to the left of mid-on when it’s full enough. He thrives on the moment and wants batters to play at balls they shouldn’t be playing at. Got to take him deep and get the crowd quiet. Different ball game then. Once again, credit to Broad. Big moment bowler who knows his game inside out,” the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) legend wrote.