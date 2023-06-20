CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsAb de Villiers breaks down technical flaw in Marnus Labuschagne's batting after twin dismissals to Stuart Broad

Ab de Villiers breaks down technical flaw in Marnus Labuschagne's batting after twin dismissals to Stuart Broad

Ab de Villiers breaks down technical flaw in Marnus Labuschagne's batting after twin dismissals to Stuart Broad
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 20, 2023 4:22:24 PM IST (Published)

Ab de Villiers was mindful in giving Labuschagne some good advice on overcoming the challenge put forth by the English fast bowler as well. He urged the player to be patient and only play Broad’s deliveries to the left of mid-on when it is pitched extremely full. The crowd at Edgbaston really got behind Broad post his fiery spell on Tuesday and de Villiers suggested that restraint in committing too much on his deliveries will silence the spectators as well.

South African stalwart Ab de Villiers intricately broke down Marnus Labuschagne’s repeated dismissals against Stuart Broad in the first Test of Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston. Labuschagne, the current ICC World No. 1 Test batsman, has been caught behind twice by the English pacer in the opening Test of the five-match series.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen pointed out an important technical flaw that is resulting in Labuschagne’s dismissals. Pietersen mentioned that the Australian No. 3 was triggering too much and batting too far across the stumps. That compelled him to play deliveries that he should ideally have let go of. Pietersen stated that the deliveries that Labuschagne was dismissed for were way too wide anyway.
Also Read:
Stuart Broad's late spell gives England slight edge in Ashes thriller
Now, de Villiers backed Pietersen’s insights and provided his own elaborate understanding of the batsman’s technique. He heaped praise on Broad for knowing his game inside out and thus being able to properly exploit the glaring weaknesses.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X