AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Legendary South African and Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer AB de Villiers has announced his retirement from all the formats of cricket. The entertaining right-hand batter, popularly known as ‘Mr 360 degree,’ took to social media to announce his decision on Friday.

“It has been an incredible journey, but I have decided to retire from all cricket,” he stated in a statement posted on Instagram . “I have played the game with pure enjoyment and unbridled enthusiasm. Now, at the age of 37, that flame no longer burns so brightly. That’s the reality I must accept - and, even if it may seem sudden, that is why I am making this announcement today. I’ve had my time,” he added.

The former South African skipper had retired from international cricket back in 2018 but remained active in franchise cricket with his stints at various T20 leagues such as IPL and BBL. The 37-year-old, in his 14-year stay in the IPL smashed 5162 runs in 184 matches, which includes three centuries and 40 half-centuries.

Saying that the game was extremely kind to him, de Villiers thanked his family, teammates and the support he received from people across the globe. “I am humbled by the support I have received in South Africa, in India, wherever I have played,” he wrote.