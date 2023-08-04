A young team will make mistakes, concedes Hardik Pandya after India loses first T20I to West Indies

Batting first, the home side put up 149 runs on the board and restricted India to 145 at the end of 20 overs. The visitors lost nine wickets in a chase when several players got good starts but were unable to play through till the end to help the team take a lead in the series.

Indian skipper Hardik Pandya acknowledged that a young team will make mistakes after the Men in Blue lost to the West Indies in the opening T20I of the five-match series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

Batting first, the home side put up 149 runs on the board and restricted India to 145 at the end of 20 overs. The visitors lost nine wickets in a chase when several players got good starts but were unable to play through till the end to help the team take a lead in the series.

“We were right in the chase and quite comfortable there. We made some errors which cost us the game which is fine. A young team will make mistakes. We will grow together. Throughout the game, we were in control of the game which was the positive in this game,” Pandya said after the match.

Also Read:

He added, “Good four games coming ahead. In T20 cricket, if you lose wickets, it becomes difficult to chase down any total, that's exactly what happened. A couple of hits can change the momentum towards you. When we lost a couple of wickets that halted our chase.”

Nevertheless, youngster Tilak Varma had a cracking start to his international career as he played a powerful knock of 39 runs off 21 deliveries. He took a couple of acrobatic catches whilst fielding and kicked off his stint with the national team with a couple of sixes to set the tone for his innings. Pandya was all praise for the Mumbai Indians (MI) star and tipped the younger lot of Indian players to do wonders for the country going ahead.

“Very pleasing to see the way he started his innings. Not a bad way to start your international cricket with a couple of sixes. There's confidence and the fearlessness they have. They are going to do wonders for India,” the captain remarked.