A look back at Mithai Raj's iconic moments — on and off the field

After clocking in 23 glorious years in the Indian women’s cricket team, skipper Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all formats of international cricket on June 8. The 39-year-old batter is one of the finest women cricketers to have ever represented India. She has played 232 one-day internationals (ODIs), scoring 7805 runs at a staggering average of 50.68.

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

Here’s a look at the iconic moments of Mithali Raj’s career, records she broke and the awards she won.

Iconic moments

A superb debut: Mithali Raj made her debut in 1999 against Ireland in an ODI game. She scored an unbeaten 114 on ODI debut and broke the 26-year-old highest partnership record right off the bat with Reshma Gandhi (104*). The duo put 258 runs for the first wicket against Ireland. Their record stood for over nine years.

Third-youngest captain: At the age of 22, Mithali Raj was appointed as India's test captain, making her the third-youngest captain in the women's game.

India's fourth successive Asia Cup win: In 2008, Mithali scored a brisk 66 off 72, to lead her side to a 177-run win against Sri Lanka, for India's fourth consecutive Asia Cup title.

World champions: In 2017, India fell 10 runs short of their target against England in the World Cup final at Lord's. However, the team’s performance created an unprecedented buzz for women's cricket in India.

A trailblazer off the field

In 2014, Mithali urged the BCCI to introduce centralised contracts for the players and organise more test matches for the women's team to enhance their game.

Also read: Indian cricket legend Mithali Raj retires from all forms of international cricket

In 2016, Mithali made a powerful statement when she said 'Let us play Women's Big Bash' in an interview to ESPNcricinfo. Since India did not have a women's IPL, she said the BCCI should be positive enough to support the team as it will benefit them and help the players get experience.

Another power statement came from the Indian skipper in 2017 when she was asked who her favourite male cricketer was. Mithali responded by saying, "Do you ask the same question to a male cricketer? Do you ask them who their favourite female cricketer is? I have always been asked who's your favourite cricketer, but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is."

Career records of Mithali Raj

Most runs in Women’s ODIs: With 7805 runs, Mithali is currently the leading run-scorer in the women’s ODIs.

Most ODIs played by a woman cricketer: Mithali holds the record for most appearances in ODIs as she has represented India in 232 ODI matches.

Youngest women cricketer to score an ODI century: It was another record she broke on her debut as she scored 114 runs, at the age of 16 (16 years, 205 days).

First Indian woman with two T20 tons: Mithali is the first Indian woman to score two T20 centuries.

Most T20I runs for India: Mithali Raj also has the most number of T20 International runs to her name amongst the Indian woman players. She has scored 2364 runs, averaging 37.52.

Third youngest captain in women’s game: At the age of 22, Mithali became India’s Test skipper, and the third-youngest captain in the women’s cricket.

Second-most number of innings without a duck: With 74 innings without a duck, Mithali holds the record for playing the second-most number of games without going out for a duck.

Youngest women cricketer to score a double century: At the age of 19, Mithali scored her first double-century in red-ball cricket to become the youngest cricketer to do so in women’s cricket.

Third cricketer ever to appear at 6 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cups: Mithali is the first woman, and only the third cricketer ever, to appear at six ICC Cricket World Cups.

10,000 runs club: Mithali breached the 10,000-run mark in international cricket in 2021, across formats.

Awards won by Mithali Raj

2017: Wisden Leading Woman Cricketer

2003: Arjuna Award

2015: Padma Shri