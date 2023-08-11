homesports NewsA hearty serving of Chole bhature has a soft spot, says Virat Kohli; Kohli talks about fitness, food and family

A hearty serving of Chole bhature has a soft spot, says Virat Kohli; Kohli talks about fitness, food and family

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 11, 2023 9:53:52 PM IST (Published)

Former captain and iconic cricketer Virat Kohli is known for his diet balance and commitment to his fitness journey. While talking about his fitness, he also mentioned his love for food and how he can't resist Chole bhature.

Former captain and iconic cricketer Virat Kohli is known for his diet balance and commitment to his fitness journey. Recently, in an interaction with Indian Express Kohli talked about his training routine and how he focuses on workouts that will eliminate chances of injury.
Virat Kohli was quoted by the Indian Express, “When it comes to training, I believe in pushing myself to the limit. I engage in a combination of strength training, agility drills, and endurance exercises. It’s all about building a strong foundation to handle the challenges of the game and stay injury-free,”
Also Read:

Shikhar Dhawan opens up on what it feels like to play an India vs Pakistan match in the World Cup
 
While talking about his fitness, he also mentioned his love for food and how he can't resist Chole bhature. “Yes, I do enjoy good food, and I must admit, being a Punjabi, I have a soft spot for some delicious and hearty dishes. Chole bhature is an all-time favourite for me and whenever I have the chance, I indulge in a fulfilling plate of chole bhature. So, while I do treat myself to such dishes occasionally, I make sure to follow a strict diet to stay in shape.”
Also Read: Shakib Al Hasan replaces Tamim Iqbal as Bangladesh's ODI captain
Kohli also mentioned that along with physical fitness, he also focuses on mental and emotional strength and for that, he depends on his family. “I engage in regular workouts, meditation, and mindfulness practices to keep my mind and body in sync. Physical activity, not only helps him stay fit but also acts as a great stress reliever. Additionally, spending quality time with my loved ones is vital for me to unwind and find emotional support," he said.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketVirat Kohli

Recommended Articles

View All

Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance

Aug 11, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Lok Sabha passes Bills amending GST laws — 28% tax on online gaming and other proposals explained

Aug 11, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Beyond Binaries | 'Quit INDIA' slogan against opposition alliance— this might leave a bad taste in BJP's mouth

Aug 11, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Kisan Credit Card scheme: Eligibility, interest rate, process to apply and more

Aug 10, 2023 IST3 Min Read