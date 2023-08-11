A hearty serving of Chole bhature has a soft spot, says Virat Kohli; Kohli talks about fitness, food and family

Former captain and iconic cricketer Virat Kohli is known for his diet balance and commitment to his fitness journey. While talking about his fitness, he also mentioned his love for food and how he can't resist Chole bhature.

Virat Kohli was quoted by the Indian Express, “When it comes to training, I believe in pushing myself to the limit. I engage in a combination of strength training, agility drills, and endurance exercises. It’s all about building a strong foundation to handle the challenges of the game and stay injury-free,”

While talking about his fitness, he also mentioned his love for food and how he can't resist Chole bhature. “Yes, I do enjoy good food, and I must admit, being a Punjabi, I have a soft spot for some delicious and hearty dishes. Chole bhature is an all-time favourite for me and whenever I have the chance, I indulge in a fulfilling plate of chole bhature. So, while I do treat myself to such dishes occasionally, I make sure to follow a strict diet to stay in shape.”

Kohli also mentioned that along with physical fitness, he also focuses on mental and emotional strength and for that, he depends on his family. “I engage in regular workouts, meditation, and mindfulness practices to keep my mind and body in sync. Physical activity, not only helps him stay fit but also acts as a great stress reliever. Additionally, spending quality time with my loved ones is vital for me to unwind and find emotional support," he said.