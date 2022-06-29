India rode to a narrow four-run win over Ireland in the second T20I on June 28, clinching the two-match T20I series 2-0. All-rounder Deepak Hooda walked away with the Player of the Match award for his thrilling hundred and claimed the Player of the Series award for 151 runs he scored in the two matches.

By trade, Hooda is an all-rounder, he is aggressive with the bat and can deliver right-arm off-breaks that can puzzle batsmen. But against Ireland Hooda did not bowl at all. In fact, Hooda has hardly been asked to bowl ever since he made his international debut early this year.

In the seven games that he has played for India so far, the 27-year-old has sent down mere 42 deliveries and picked just the one wicket. But he is more than a bowler who could be asked to turn his arm over. He has a five-wicket haul to his name at the First Class cricket with the best figures being 7/74. He has another five-for in his List A career.

Bowling aside, it is Hooda's batting that is now creating waves. The ton against Ireland put Hooda in the elite company with Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as the batters who have scored hundreds for India in T20Is.

In the three of the five matches that he has got a chance to bat, his strike rates have been 131.25, 162.06 and 182.45. What makes the Haryana lad a prized asset is that he can be asked to bat anywhere in the lineup. In the three T20Is that he has taken strike, he has played at the number four spot, opened the innings and walked out to bat at one down. In the two ODIs that he has played, he has batted at six and seven.

As former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan mentioned in his tweet after India's win over Ireland in the first T20I:

"He has Batted at number 1,3,4,5,6 in last one year or so & batted in style". (sic)

If the sample size of his international appearances is too small, then his numbers from the previous two seasons of the IPL seem to re-emphasise the same point.

In IPL 2022, he constantly shuffled from number four to number six for his former team Punjab Kings. This year, Hooda batted as high as number three and as low as number five for his new team Lucknow Super Giants.

India's T20 World Cup squad will very likely see the return of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, while Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya could make it to the squad because of their finishing capabilities and all-round skills. So, the competition in the middle order could be between Hooda, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav.

Samson, in contrast, has batted only at three and four in this season of the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals. He also comes across as a hesitant opener. For India, in the seven T20I matches that he has played in the last one year, he has mostly stuck to the third of fourth spot and has opened twice.

Yadav too bats either at number three or number four for Mumbai Indians. Ever since making his T20I debut, he has batted at number five twice. The bulk of his innings have come either batting at number three or number four.

Samson and Yadav are facing competition on other fronts as well. Ishan Kishan, Karthik and KL Rahul give India three wicketkeepers in the squad. So Samson's wicketkeeping will not come to his rescue. Moreover, Samson rarely gets to play for India. That should be enough to convey how low he is in the pecking order. Yadav doesn't bowl often, hence Hooda could be a decent wicket-taking option in the playing XI. Yadav is having a stop-start season after suffering from multiple injuries. He is yet to play a lengthy series since regaining full fitness.

Accounting for all these factors, there are high chances that Hooda could leave Samson and Yadav behind for the T20 World Cup squad.