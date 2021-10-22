6 wins, 1 loss & a tie: Revisiting India’s T20I record against rivals Pakistan

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 group stages are currently underway in the UAE and Oman, but if you’re reading this right now then I’m sure you aren’t bothered too much about that. Sure, you’ll keep in touch with the scores and maybe tune in to a few games, but nothing can settle that tingling anticipation bubbling up in the pit of your stomach that no other fixture in world cricket can elicit.

Meteorological forecasts may well predict a spike in temperatures on October 24 as the historic rivalry between India and Pakistan resumes, this time within the safe confines of yet another ICC event in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium. If both sides were looking to ease their way into the tournament then their expectations couldn’t be further away from reality.

However, going into the hotly-anticipated clash, India holds the edge over their arch-rivals with a record of six wins, one loss and a thrilling tie in the shortest format. So sit back and calmly enjoy this ‘scroll’ down memory lane as we recap all of India’s previous T20I clashes against their Pakistani counterparts.

1) India (141/9) vs Pakistan (141/7), ICC World Twenty20 - Group Stage, Durban, September 2007

Mohammad Asif had India on the ropes early on in this game with a four-over opening blitz (4/18) reducing the Men in Blue to 36/4 but Robin Uthappa’s handy half-century helped post a competitive total of 141/9. India then put on a heroic display in the field to leave Pakistan reeling and by the time Shahid Afridi was dismissed they needed 39 off the final 15 deliveries.

#OnThisDay in 2007, India v Pakistan at #WT20 ended with scores level, and India won a bowl-out 3-0 in a thrilling tie in Durban! pic.twitter.com/dXf27ruAm8 — ICC (@ICC) September 14, 2017

However, Misbah-ul-Haq’s 53 off just 35 balls, dragged Pakistan to the brink of victory, but with one run needed from the final two deliveries, he was run out on the last ball from Sreesanth to leave the scores tied. The match was then decided by the now-defunct rule of a bowl-out which India won 3-0 with none of the Pakistani bowlers managing to hit the stumps.

2) India (157/5) vs Pakistan (152-all out), ICC World Twenty20 - Final, Johannesburg, September 2007

If there’s one memory etched into every fan’s mind from this final it’s that of MS Dhoni turning to an inexperienced Joginder Sharma for the final over. Not to forget, he was bowling to the in-form Misbah (43 off 38 balls) who needed just 13 runs to decide the small matter of who takes home the inaugural ICC Twenty20 World Cup trophy. Earlier in the game, Gautam Gambhir’s 75 off 54 balls, helped India post 157/5 but once again Misbah dragged Pakistan to within a touching distance of victory only to falter at the final hurdle.

After seeing the first ball go wide and pummelling Joginder for a six off the second delivery, Mishab decided to go for the scoop shot only to find Sreesanth at fine-leg and spark off jubilant celebrations (and maybe also the legend of MSD) within the Indian camp.

3) India (129/2) vs Pakistan (128-all out), ICC World Twenty20 - Super Eight, Colombo, September 2012

With India needing nothing short of a victory to stay alive in their T20I World Cup title defence, the stage was once again set for yet another high-stakes Indo-Pak clash. India’s bowlers performed excellently to restrict Pakistan to just 128 runs with Lakshmipathy Balaji (3/22) leading the charge.

There was an early scare in the Indian camp when Gambhir was dismissed for a duck off just the second delivery. However, a young Turk named Virat Kohli (who also dismissed Mohammad Hafeez earlier) walked out at number three, nonchalantly registered an unbeaten 78 and led India to a comfortable victory with three overs to spare.

4) India (133/9) vs Pakistan (134/5), Bilateral series, Bengaluru, December 2012

Despite a 77-run opening stand between Gambhir and Ajinkya Rahane, India were pegged back to a total of just 133 after 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar then making his T20I debut, took three wickets in his opening two overs and even finished with impressive figures of 3/9 but it wasn’t enough to avoid defeat.

Despite no other Pakistani batsmen reaching double-figures, the knocks by Mohammed Hafeez (61 off 44 balls) and Shoaib Malik (57* off 50 balls) proved sufficient. It remains till date the only T20I fixture in which Pakistan have managed to register a win against their neighbours.

5) India (192/5) vs Pakistan (181/7), Bilateral series, Ahmedabad, December 2012

India bounced back in style after their maiden T20I defeat in the previous match to level the two-match series. Yuvraj Singh treated the crowds to a T20 masterclass as he thumped 72 off just 36 balls, including seven sixes, to help India post an imposing total of 192 for the visitors to chase.

Pakistan led by the irrepressible Hafeez (55 off 26 balls) threatened to spoil the party but for an unlikely hero for India in the form of Ashok Dinda. The pacer ended a 62-run stand between Hafeez and Umar Akmal when he castled the latter with a lethal slower delivery in the 17th over. He then returned to dismiss Hafeez and Kamran Akmal in the penultimate over and seal victory.

6) India (131/3) vs Pakistan (130/7), ICC World Twenty20 - Group Stage, Dhaka, March 2014

Once again pitted against each other in the group stage, India went about their business rather calmly maintaining their immaculate record against their neighbours in World Cup ties. Player of the Match, Amit Mishra’s 2/22 helped restrict Pakistan to just 130 at the end of their allocated quota of 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan built on that advantage with a 54-run opening stand, before Kohli walked out to coolly anchor the chase (something he was then building a reputation for) with an unbeaten 36 and seal victory with 9 balls to spare.

7) India (85/5) vs Pakistan (83-all out), Asia Cup, Dhaka, February 2016

In a low-scoring thriller, Pakistan first imploded with the bat only for Mohammad Amir to take matters into his own hands, sending both Indian openers back to the dugout on ducks to make it more of a contest.

Barring Khurram Manzoor (10) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (25) no Pakistani batter reached double-figures as Hardik Pandya took 3/8 to restrict Pakistan to the lowest T20I total between the two sides. Amir then provided a scare trapping both Rohit and Ajinkya Rahane LBW in the opening over, before Kohli (surprise, surprise) steadied the ship with 49 off 51 balls as India strolled to victory with 27 balls remaining.

8) India (119/4) vs Pakistan (118/5), ICC World Twenty20 - Super 10, Kolkata, March 2016

Again needing a victory to decide their own fate in the tournament, India found themselves up against familiar opponents in a rain-affected encounter at the Eden Gardens. India did well to restrict Pakistan to just 118/5 in their reduced quota of 18 overs.

But in what seems like a rehashing of an old script, both Indian openers Rohit (10) and Dhawan (6) failed to deliver. Again it was the unflappable Kohli who anchored the chase, posting an unbeaten 55 off 37 balls, to ensure the raucous crowds go home with smiles on their faces as India won with 13 balls to spare.