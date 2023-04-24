'50 Not Out' Sachin Tendulkar shares a picture on his 50th birthday

Tendulkar celebrated his birthday with the Mumbai Indians family too when the team in blue was playing against the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Satuday. He had cut a cake in the stadium during the strategic timeout.

The 'God of cricket' Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 50th birthday today and he shared a quaint relaxed image with his Instagram family and captioned it, “Tea Time: 50 Not out!”

In the image, Tendulkar is seen sitting by a pool with a view of the ocean and sipping on some tea. Looks like the cricketing star decided to have a quiet time off to celebrate this milestone birthday, while the fans are gushing about this special occasion on all social media platforms.

Tea time: 50 Not Out! pic.twitter.com/WzfK88EZcN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 24, 2023

Tendulkar's batting partner and friend, Virender Sehwag wished him in his own style by doing ‘sheersha asana’. He tweeted, “Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha. Wish you a very happy birthday. Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore. #HappyBirthdaySachin.”

Maidaan par jo aapne kaha , uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha. Wish you a very happy birthday @sachin_rt Paaji , aap jiyo hazaaron saal , Saal ke din ho ek crore. #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/awvckIAqc9— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 23, 2023

“Another half-century for Sachin Tendulkar. A legend of cricket through the years #50forSachin”, tweets ICC. Other cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane and many others also posted birthday wishes for the living legend.

Happy Birthday @sachin_rtMay this year be your best yetHave a fantastic day! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/aq6weAEYiO — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) April 24, 2023

Sach is Truth , Sach is Life , Sach is the Answer, Sach is the Way , Sach is It. Happy Birthday to an inspiration , role-model and a true friend. #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/EBx3LST7Vf— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 24, 2023

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting wished the legend and said, “I’ve said forever Sachin Tendulkar is technically the best batter that I’ve ever seen and played with or against. Whatever plan that we came up with as a bowling group, he found a way to combat it.”