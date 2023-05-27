The grand finale of the mega tournament gives us an ideal opportunity to dial back the clock and reminisce about the players who have made the most appearances in the IPL finals since the inception of the tournament in 2008.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) final is right upon us with defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) set to take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The grand finale of the mega tournament gives us an ideal opportunity to dial back the clock and reminisce about the players who have made the most appearances in the IPL finals since the inception of the tournament in 2008.

MS Dhoni – 11 finals

Teams: CSK, RPSG

MS Dhoni spearheaded CSK into their 10th IPL final this year after defeating GT in Qualifier 1 at Chepauk on Tuesday. Individually, Dhoni will be featured in his 11th IPL final on Sunday considering that he had played the title-winning match for the now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giant (RPSG) against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2017 as well.

Ravindra Jadeja – 8 finals

Teams: CSK, RR

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been instrumental to Chennai’s success this year, having picked 19 wickets at crucial junctures in 15 matches this season. However, he made his first-ever appearance in the IPL grand finale for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their victorious campaign under the captaincy of Shane Warne in IPL 2008. Sunday will be the eighth time that Jadeja will take on the field in the last match of an IPL season and he has three titles to his name so far.

Ambati Rayudu – 8 finals

Teams: MI, CSK

Ambati Rayudu (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Ambati Rayudu’s IPL journey began slightly late due to his association with the controversial Indian Cricket League (ICL). However, he has been one of the most consistent stars of the league and will potentially play in his eighth IPL final on Sunday. He was associated with the Mumbai Indians from 2010-2017 and since then has been a vital cog of the CSK setup from 2018 onwards. Rayudu has won five IPL titles until now.

Suresh Raina – 8 finals

Team: CSK

Suresh Raina IPL hundred (Image: BCCI/IPL)

Chennai’s own ‘Chinna Thala’ played in eight finals for the franchise. He was arguably the most consistent and dependable player for the MS Dhoni-led team but missed out on the summit clash in 2021 due to a poor run with the bat in the league stages. Irrespective of that, Raina hung up his boots having won four IPL championships with the Super Kings.

Ravichandran Ashwin – 7 finals

Team: CSK, Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Ravichandran Ashwin won the Player of the Match award for his all-round show with the ball and the bat against CSK (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin is yet another league stalwart who finds his name on this coveted list. The off-spinner made his first appearance in the IPL final in 2010 and since then has featured seven times in the title-winning game. In fact, he has turned up in the IPL finals for three teams, namely: CSK, Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Ashwin in fact ended up on the losing side with DC and RR in IPL 2020 and IPL 2022 respectively. The 36-year-old has two IPL titles in his cabinet.