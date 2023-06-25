Pujara's resilience, watertight technique and ability to bat long hours have held him in good stead in his 103-match-long Test career so far. The Indian team management seems to have signalled that they are moving on from the Saurashtra batsman by dropping him from the Test squad for the tour of West Indies. On that note, CNBCTV18 takes a look at the top players who can replace Pujara at the No. 3 spot for India.

The No. 3 spot has been one of the most celebrated batting positions in Test cricket over the years. Greats like Rahul Dravid and Ricky Ponting amongst others occupied the spot for their respective teams during their playing days. In the modern era, Cheteshwar Pujara emerged as India’s definite starter in the spot.

His resilience, watertight technique and ability to bat long hours have held him in good stead in his 103-match-long Test career so far. The Indian team management seems to have signalled that they are moving on from the Saurashtra batsman by dropping him from the Test squad for the tour of West Indies. On that note, CNBCTV18.com takes a look at the top players who can replace Pujara at the No. 3 spot for India.

1: Shubman Gill

Gill might have to drop down to No. 3 if India goes with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of th order

With two tons and four half-centuries in 16 matches, Shubman Gill’s Test career has gotten off to a sparkling start. Veteran cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle recently suggested that Gill’s eventual calling in the whites might be at the No. 3 spot, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking over the opener’s role.

India can experiment with a right-left opening combination by promoting Jaiswal to the top and that might mean that Gill would have to be the bridge between the openers and Virat Kohli at No. 4. Given that the Punjab batsman was originally supposed to play in the middle-order in whites for India, this comes across as a fairly plausible alternative.

2: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad could be a left-field choice for the No. 3 spot

The No. 3 batsman has to often face the wrath of the most skilful of pacers and Ruturaj Gaikwad has repeatedly demonstrated his prowess against fast-bowling. He is unbothered whilst tackling the hard length deliveries and has a wide array of shots that he unleashes at appropriate moments during the game. His call-up to the Test team over the likes of Sarfaraz Khan surely raised some eyebrows and Gaikwad will have to settle the noise by overcoming any challenge fronted to him. For starters, his first big task could very well be to assume responsibilities at one down.

3: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal could possibly emulate what Ollie Pope does for England at No. 3

The power-packed left hander averages over 80 in first-class (FC) cricket and arguably comes across as a generational talent. He has more than justified his selection to the Test squad with consistent performances for Mumbai and other domestic teams in the last couple of years.

England have shown with Ollie Pope that an aggressive batsman at No. 3 can help teams sway momentum in their favour at any point in the innings. Jaiswal has a knack of notching consistent boundaries and that can certainly ease the pressure on the Indian middle and lower-middle order, which has had to assume the bulk of the scoring responsibilities in recent times.

4: KL Rahul

KL Rahul can find a new lease of life in Test cricket at the one down spot

Injuries and poor form have seen KL Rahul being sidelined from the scheme of things as far as Test cricket is concerned currently. However, his talent is unquestionable and the management might possibly look to accommodate him at No. 3 given that an opening has come up in that spot right now.

He has an average of 17.6 in merely five innings in that spot in Tests but centuries in Australia, England and South Africa show that Rahul has what it takes to succeed in the longest format of the game. It is now a matter of recovering form and living up to his superlative potential in the international arena. Maybe, a consistent run at the one down spot might just end up being the long-awaited turnaround of his Test career.

5: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane might get promoted in the batting order when Shreyas Iyer returns

Ajinkya Rahane has made quite a comeback this year. He played exceptionally well for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and backed it up with impactful performances for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their title-winning Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. Rahane was called back to the roster for the World Test Championship (WTC) final and he was the top-scorer in the first innings with 89 runs.

Now, he has been reinstated as the vice-captain. However, Rahane could be pulled higher up the order to settle Shreyas Iyer at No. 5 whenever the latter completes his rehabilitation. Iyer has been consistently delivering the results at three-down and Rahane might just have to make the move up in case the two of them are available for selection together.