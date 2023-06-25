Pujara's resilience, watertight technique and ability to bat long hours have held him in good stead in his 103-match-long Test career so far. The Indian team management seems to have signalled that they are moving on from the Saurashtra batsman by dropping him from the Test squad for the tour of West Indies. On that note, CNBCTV18 takes a look at the top players who can replace Pujara at the No. 3 spot for India.

The No. 3 spot has been one of the most celebrated batting positions in Test cricket over the years. Greats like Rahul Dravid and Ricky Ponting amongst others occupied the spot for their respective teams during their playing days. In the modern era, Cheteshwar Pujara emerged as India’s definite starter in the spot.

His resilience, watertight technique and ability to bat long hours have held him in good stead in his 103-match-long Test career so far. The Indian team management seems to have signalled that they are moving on from the Saurashtra batsman by dropping him from the Test squad for the tour of West Indies. On that note, CNBCTV18.com takes a look at the top players who can replace Pujara at the No. 3 spot for India.

