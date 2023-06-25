CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports News5 batting options for India to replace Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3 for in the Test team

5 batting options for India to replace Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3 for in the Test team

5 batting options for India to replace Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3 for in the Test team
Read Time5 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 25, 2023 2:26:20 PM IST (Published)

Pujara's resilience, watertight technique and ability to bat long hours have held him in good stead in his 103-match-long Test career so far. The Indian team management seems to have signalled that they are moving on from the Saurashtra batsman by dropping him from the Test squad for the tour of West Indies. On that note, CNBCTV18 takes a look at the top players who can replace Pujara at the No. 3 spot for India.

The No. 3 spot has been one of the most celebrated batting positions in Test cricket over the years. Greats like Rahul Dravid and Ricky Ponting amongst others occupied the spot for their respective teams during their playing days. In the modern era, Cheteshwar Pujara emerged as India’s definite starter in the spot.

His resilience, watertight technique and ability to bat long hours have held him in good stead in his 103-match-long Test career so far. The Indian team management seems to have signalled that they are moving on from the Saurashtra batsman by dropping him from the Test squad for the tour of West Indies. On that note, CNBCTV18.com takes a look at the top players who can replace Pujara at the No. 3 spot for India.
Also Read:
40 years of 1983 Cricket World Cup win: The players who shaped India's first WC success
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X