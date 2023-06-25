40 years of 1983 Cricket World Cup win: The players who shaped India's first WC success

Right throughout that tournament, the Indian team displayed tremendous courage, valour and charisma under an inspiring skipper to lock horns with much more fancied opponents and in overcoming the numerous challenges fronted to them. The World Cup win motivated an entire generation of Indian cricketers to pick up the sport professionally and to dare to dream and make a name for themselves regardless of the numerous difficulties they had to tackle whilst doing so.

The Indian cricketing landscape turned a new chapter altogether when Kapil’s Devils lifted the Prudential Cricket World Cup at Lord’s, 40 years ago, on June 25, 1983. Having entered the tournament as the perennial underdogs, the Indian team defied all odds to defeat Clive Lloyd’s West Indies in the final.

Right throughout that tournament, the Indian team displayed tremendous courage, valour and charisma under an inspiring skipper to lock horns with much more fancied opponents and in overcoming the numerous challenges fronted to them. The World Cup win motivated an entire generation of Indian cricketers to pick up the sport professionally and to dare to dream and make a name for themselves regardless of the numerous difficulties they had to tackle whilst doing so.

Let us celebrate the heroes who scripted this memorable victory for Indian cricket and the nation as a whole too.

1: Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev receiving the Prudential Cricket World Cup trophy after the historic win in the final (Image Credit: ICC)

The Indian skipper was at the centre of everything that India did right in that tournament. He breathed an air of fresh enthusiasm and confidence in that unit, backing them to play as per their potential and beat the toughest of adversaries in hostile conditions.

When push came to shove, Kapil played a breath-taking knock of 175 runs against Zimbabwe at a time when the Indian team was languishing at 17/5 at Tunbridge Wells in a do-or-die clash. He played a vital role in helping India defeat 183 in the summit clash, as the all-rounder conceded merely 21 runs in his 11 overs and dismissed Andy Roberts at a crucial moment towards the fag end to bring West Indies down to 126/9.

2: Mohinder Amarnath

Mohinder Amarnath is widely regarded as one of the most gritty Indian batsmen of all time (Image Credit: ICC)

Mohinder Amarnath was the vice-captain of the Indian team in the tournament and he rose to the occasion by delivering Player of the Match-winning performances both in the semi-final and the final.

Amarnath was undeterred by the wrath of the Caribbean pace unit on a green top at Lord’s. He stuck around for 80 deliveries to notch three boundaries and fetch 26 runs, effectively building important partnerships with Kris Srikkanth and Yashpal Sharma. With the ball, Amarnath gave away 12 runs in his seven overs and broke the West Indies lower order by dismissing Jeff Dujon, Malcolm Marshall and Michael Holding.

3: Sandeep Patil

Sandeep Patil starred with a fantastic knock against England in the semi-final of the World Cup (Image Credit: ICC)

Sandeep Patil was the enforcer in the Indian middle-order during the tournament. He scored 216 runs in eight innings with two half-centuries but a lot of his knocks were highly impactful and helped the team win critical moments during the games.

Patil played a fantastic unbeaten innings of 51 runs in merely 32 deliveries in the semi-final against England at Manchester. He smashed eight boundaries and powered India to chase down the 214-run target with relative ease. Patil demonstrated no nerves and pulled off a performance as clutch as they come at the biggest of stages to send the home team crashing out of the competition.

4: Roger Binny

With 18 scalps, Roger Binny was the highest wicket-taker in the 1983 World Cup (Image Credit: ICC)

The present Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president was the highest wicket-taker in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Rogger Binny had scalped 18 dismissals in eight matches at an economy of 3.81.

Binny had a solitary four-wicket haul to his name but he exploited the seaming conditions to perfection by pitching the ball at the right lengths and being consistent with his lines. He bowled in tandem with his bowling partner, Madan Lal, and ensured that India, a team that was better-known for its spin attack, thrived in alien conditions on English soil. In the final, Binny took the key wicket of West Indian skipper Clive Lloyd and conceded only 23 runs in his 10 overs.

5: Madan Lal

Madan Lal supported Binny equally well and finished with 17 wickets in the tournament (Image Credit: Madan Lal/Twitter)

Madan Lal is best remembered for taking the all-important wicket of Sir Vivian Richards in the final. However, he had been absolutely brilliant leading up to that point in the tournament as well. Lal rounded off his World Cup campaign with 17 wickets in eight games at an economy of 3.43. He picked a wicket in every 29.29 deliveries.

The Indian pacers back then did not possess the express pace of their Caribbean counterparts. However, the likes of Binny and Lal more than made up for it by ticking the basics consistently and eventually capitalising on the prevalent conditions by just about enough to notch important dismissals throughout the competition.