40 years of 1983 Cricket World Cup win: The players who shaped India's first WC success

The Indian cricketing landscape turned a new chapter altogether when Kapil’s Devils lifted the Prudential Cricket World Cup at Lord’s, 40 years ago, on June 25, 1983. Having entered the tournament as the perennial underdogs, the Indian team defied all odds to defeat Clive Lloyd’s West Indies in the final.

Right throughout that tournament, the Indian team displayed tremendous courage, valour and charisma under an inspiring skipper to lock horns with much more fancied opponents and in overcoming the numerous challenges fronted to them. The World Cup win motivated an entire generation of Indian cricketers to pick up the sport professionally and to dare to dream and make a name for themselves regardless of the numerous difficulties they had to tackle whilst doing so.

