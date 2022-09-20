By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Aleksandr Sorokin broke his own record of 309.9 km, which he had set last year.

Lithuanian ultramarathon runner Aleksandr Sorokin established a new World Record for the longest distance in 24-hour running. Sorokin, often called Sania, ran a whopping 319.6 km in just 24 hours. To put it into perspective, that’s about 40 km more than the distance one needs to travel to reach Jaipur from Delhi or about almost exactly the distance between Bangalore and Chennai.

Another 10 km and Sorokin could have traversed the entirety of his country top to bottom in a single day. To achieve this feat, Sorokin travelled at an average pace of 12.89 km/h. Sorokin broke his own record of 309.9 km, which he had set last year. Before that, the World Record was 303.4 km, which was established by the Greek ultrarunner Yiannis Kouros in 1997.

ALSO READ:

The Lithuanian’s performance came during the IAU 24-hour European Championships. While Sorokin emerged as the winner, Andrzej Piotrowski of Poland secured the second spot with 301.858 km covered and Italian Marco came in third by covering a total of 288.437 km at the event.

“I'm very tired, however, I'm double excited. Very, very, thankful for your support, I really felt it,” said the 41-year-old in a celebratory post on Instagram. Despite being clearly dominant at the extreme sport, Sorokin only took up running to lose weight in 2013.

“