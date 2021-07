The second T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Tuesday was postponed after visiting all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19. Krunal, who tested positive on Monday, has been quarantined and the entire contingent's RT-PCR test reports are awaited.

"Yes, Krunal has tested positive and today's T20 international has been postponed. The RT-PCR test reports of others in the Indian contingent are awaited," a senior BCCI official told .