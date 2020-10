The IPL mania has gripped the nation! Indian Premier League 2020 is being played in the UAE even as COVID pandemic has swept every part of the world. As per the BARC-Nielsen Edition 12 – IPL 2020 report, which focuses on television viewership and smartphone trends for the first week of IPL-13, 269 million viewers watched IPL in its opening week. In the opening week, 15 percent growth witnessed in viewing minutes as compared to 2019.

On the other hand, the tournament registered 60.6 billion viewing minutes across seven matches and 21 channels. The viewership is much higher despite one less match and fewer channels as compared to 2019. The report stated that 1 in 3 viewers watch IPL-13 live on TV and 44 percent of the households watched IPL live on TV.

The report also reveals that IPL 2020 opening match performance for the very first match which was played on 19 September between Mumbai Indians versus Chennai Super Kings garnered a viewership of 52 million impressions that is 29 percent higher than 2019 and watched by 158 million viewers. The viewership is up by 21 percent as compared to 2019.

The match 2 to 7, continued to garner more than 34 million impressions, viewed by over 100 million viewers match on match.

Not just the viewership but also the advertising volume has also seen a spike. As per the BARC data, the total advertising volume for IPL 2020 opening week is 15 percent higher than 2019 opening week. The growth is witnessed in ad volumes across all the matches. Both Advertiser and Brand counts increase as compared to the earlier season

Meanwhile, smartphone usage has also witnessed an increase. The usage is 8 percent up versus the recent weeks. Whereas, video streaming is 13 percent up versus recent weeks. As per the report, massive gains are seen in the audience base for Hotstar, Sports Apps and Fantasy Sports.