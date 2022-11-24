English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homesports News

23rd Jodhpur Polo Season: Blue City gears up for its annual polo fiesta from December 6

23rd Jodhpur Polo Season: Blue City gears up for its annual polo fiesta from December 6

23rd Jodhpur Polo Season: Blue City gears up for its annual polo fiesta from December 6
Read Time
3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 24, 2022 3:09 PM IST (Published)

An integral part of the heritage and legacy of the city, Jodhpur has been the home ground for polo since the 19th century. It was Jodhpur from where the British Cavalry picked up this Sport of Kings, turned it into its modern form, and took it to all corners of the British Empire. Jodhpur and Polo have shared a special bond, and as the winter season approaches, the Blue City and its Royalty come together to form a one-of-a-kind festival.

The Jodhpur Polo and the Equestrian Institute are all set to host a four-week long annual Polo season from December 6 till December 31, 2022. This is the 23rd Jodhpur Polo season and will be played at the Maharaja Gaj Singh Sports Foundation Polo Ground, Air Force Road, Pabupura. This year’s event will see 4 tournaments and 9 one-day demonstration matches. The chief guest of the event will be Maharaja Gaj Singh, the Maharaja of Jodhpur.

Recommended Articles

View All
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

IST3 Min(s) Read

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

IST3 Min(s) Read


  • Honorary Secretary of Jodhpur Polo and Equestrian Institute, Jodhpur, KR Jangjeet Singh shared the details the tournaments.
  • The Umaid Bhawan Palace Cup Polo will be a 4 goals match to be held from December 6 to December 8.
  • The HH Maharaja of Jodhpur Cup, an 8 goals match, will be running from December 14 to December 18.
  • The Rajputana and Central India Cup and the Maharaja of Jodhpur Golden Jubilee Cup are both 10-goal matches, to be held from December 19 to December 24, and December 27 to December 31, respectively.
    • Also Read: Mary Kom turns 40: Here is a look at her net worth, brand value and what is she up to
    A total of eight one-day exhibition matches will also be played in the season, which is as follows:
    • The British Army vs Jodhpur Eagles, and Mayo vs Eton match — December 9 & 10, respectively
    • The HH Maharaja Hanwant Singh Cycle Polo Exhibition match on December 9
    • The Mathura Das Mathur Memorial Polo Cup on December 11
    • The Maj Th Sardar Singh Jasol Memorial Cup, presented by Th Jaswant Singhji Jasol, on December 12
    • The Army Commander’s Cup, presented by Army Commander, Southern Command, on December 23
    • The Abu Seir Cup, presented by Farouk Younes, FIP Ambassador of Egypt, on December 30
    • The Hermes Cup, presented by Patrick Guerrand Hermes, Ex-President, Federation, on December 24
    • The Bhanwar Baiji Lal Vaara Rajye Polo Cup, presented by HH Maharaja Gaj Singh II of Jodhpur-Marwar, on December 26
    • The Indian Air Force Longewala Polo Cup & Air Show, presented by AOC-in-C, SWAC, IAF, on December 29
      • Announcing the season, H.H Maharaja Gaj Singh II said, “Jodhpur is the alma mater of modern Polo in India; it is home to legends both past and in the making. The season this year shall mark added joy after the pandemic and we are hoping for a wonderful turnout with some of the world’s most renowned players and patrons.”
      He added, 'It (the Polo Fiesta) is not just an instrument to promote tourism in Jodhpur; it is the friendliness of this place that makes it different from other polo destinations'.
      Also read: Supreme Court approves December 10 deadline for Indian Olympic Association polls
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      JodhpurPolo

      Previous Article

      FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 5 Live Updates: Switzerland, Cameroon prepare to enter the fray in Qatar

      Next Article

      Mary Kom turns 40: Here is a look at her net worth, brand value and what is she up to

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng