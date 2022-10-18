21 Indian wrestlers denied visa by Spanish embassy, to miss U-23 World Championship

By CNBCTV18.com

Twenty-one Indian wrestlers are set to miss the ongoing Under-23 World Championships in Pontevedra, Spain, after being denied visas by the Spanish embassy. The rejection was handed on the suspicion that the wrestlers do not have the intention to leave the territory before the expiration of their visas. From the squad picked by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) only nine wrestlers were granted visas.

This is the first time in the competition's six-year history that the Indian team won’t take part in the prestigious event that features world-class athletes.

A 45-member Indian contingent, including 30 wrestlers in the men's and women's freestyle and Greco-roman categories, was selected by the WFI. The top names included women's 53kg wrestler Antim Panghal, who is India's first-ever U-20 world champion in wrestling; Sagar Jaglan (men's 74kg), Asian cadet bronze medallist Reetika Hooda (women's 72kg) and junior Worlds silver medallist Bhateri.

WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar expressed his disappointment with the decision and said their visas were denied on frivolous grounds.

Tomar said this has never happened before and the wrestlers were denied visas despite presenting the Indian government's clearance and an invitation from the world governing body UWW, NDTV reported.

He added that the rejection letters were received on Monday evening which is bizarre. Tomar insisted that the Indian wrestlers were strong medal contenders and they have been denied an opportunity to shine on the global stage by the Spanish embassy.

The U-23 Wrestling World Championship has begun today and will continue till October 23.

Major setback for India

Several potential medallists including, Haryana's Antim Panghal who made history by becoming the U20 World Champion in Sofia, Bulgaria, and was one of the best Indian hope in the 53 kg category in the U23 World Championships. Also, out of the nine coaches, only six were granted access.

Another medal contender, U23 Asian champion Reetika Hooda (72 kg category) is also set to miss out.

In last year’s edition at Belgrade, Indian wrestlers secured five medals, including Shivani Pawar's historic silver in the women's 50kg class, to register the country's most successful outing at the event since its inaugural edition in 2017. The Indian squad was looking to better the record this year.

Out of 10 freestyle wrestlers, only Aman Sehrawat (men's 57kg), got the visa while the applications of nine other wrestlers were rejected.

Thus, Aman Sehrawat (men's 57kg), Ankush Panghal (women's 50kg) and Mansi Ahlawat (women's 59kg) and six Greco-roman wrestlers will be the only Indian wrestlers to take part in the U-23 World Championship.

Speaking to The Times of India, Tomar said the WFI will be writing to the United World Wrestling (wrestling's world governing body), about the issue. An official complaint will be lodged with the UWW for the embarrassment that the Indian wrestlers have been made to go through, Tomar said.

The chief coach of the Greco-Roman squad and Dronacharya awardee, Mahabir Prasad called for a fine and ban on Spain. He recounted the event when the UWW asked for India to allow Pakistani wrestlers to the Asian Championship in 2019.