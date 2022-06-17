2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted in these cities

A total of 16 cities across the US, Canada and Mexico will host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be the first-ever tournament to include 48 teams instead of the current capacity of 32.

“The world will be invading Canada, Mexico, and the United States and they will be invaded by a big wave of joy and of happiness because that’s what football is about,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said while announcing the venues on June 16.

The US will host 60 of the 80 matches that will be played during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while Canada and Mexico will host 10 matches each. All knockout fixtures will be played at different venues across the US.

The shortlisting process began with 49 stadiums across 44 cities in the three co-hosting nations, but was finally narrowed down to two cities in Canada, three in Mexico and 11 cities across the US.

The cities were divided into eastern, western and central zones during the final announcement on June 17, The Guardian reported.

In the western zone, the cities chosen to host the World Cup matches are Vancouver, Guadalajara, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle.

Atlanta, Houston, Kansas City, Monterrey, Dallas and Mexico City are the venues in the central zone.

In the eastern zone, Toronto, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Miami and Boston will host the matches.

FIFA has not yet announced the venues that will host matches in the knockout stages.

This will be the first time Canada will host the men’s tournament though the country had hosted the Women's World Cup in 2015. Mexico’s Azteca Stadium has already hosted the World Cup twice earlier in 1970 and 1986. The US hosted the men’s FIFA World Cup tournament in 1994.