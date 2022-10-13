By CNBCTV18.com

Mini ICC introduced the Super Over rule in 2008. The rule was introduced to decide the fate of the matches that ended in a tie. But what will happen if the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is tied and the Super Over played also ends in a tie? Here is everything you need to know around the Super Over rules in cricket.

The eighth edition of the T20 World Cup begins on October 16 with matches between Sri Lanka and Namibia, and the UAE and the Netherlands. Australia will be looking to defend their title this time around in front of their home crowds.

Australia were crowned champions last year after beating New Zealand in the final of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. In a lopsided finale Australia chased down the target of 173 in just 18.5 overs with 8 wickets to spare.

However, not all finals of a Cricket World Cup are as one sided as the match between Australia and New Zealand.

One of the closest finals of an ICC World Cup was played between England and New Zealand when the two teams fought for the title of ODI World Champions in 2019.

That match played at Lord's Cricket Ground ended in a tie, extending the match into a Super Over to decide the winner. England ultimately edged out New Zealand in the Super Over to win their first ODI World Cup.

However, the match ended on a controversial note as even the Super Over was tied and the game was ultimately awarded to England based on boundary count.

The decision to award England the match on boundary count after the Super Over was tied, split the cricketing world and critics of the system said that the decision was harsh on New Zealand.

Since then the ICC has revamped the rules to settle the winner in case a Super Over ends in a tie.

Here is everything you need to know around the Super Over rules in cricket.

When did the Super Over rule come into existence?

ICC introduced the Super Over in 2008. The rule was introduced to decide the fate of matches that ended in a tie.

What are the rules of a Super Over?

A Super Over comes into effect when a one-day match or a T20 game ends in a tie.

Each side gets to play one over each.

The team batting second in the match, will bat first during the Super Over.

Each team can play only three batters during the Super Over and has only two wickets to play with. The Super Over ends once either six legal deliveries are bowled or the two wickets of the batting side are down, whichever incidence happens first.

The aim is to have more runs than the opponents in the Super Over in order to win it.

Only one bowler gets to bowl the Super Over for the bowling side.

When was the first time a Super Over was used to decide a match?

The first time Super Over was used to settle a tied match was on December 26, 2008. It was a game between New Zealand and the West Indies. The West Indies in their Super Over scored 25 runs while New Zealand could only manage only 15 runs, resulting in the West Indies being declared winners.

How will the Super Overs be used in the group stage matches and in the knockout rounds of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup?

If the Super Over of a group stage match is also tied, then the end result of the match will also be considered as a tie and the two competing teams will be awarded a point each.

However, if a knock-out match (semi-finals or the final) ends in a tie and the Super Over also ends in a tie, another Super Over will be played to decide an outright winner. The process of playing the Super Overs will continue until one team emerges as the outright winner. There will be a break of 5 minutes between two subsequent Super Overs.

How the fate of a tied T20 match was decided before the introduction of the Super Over rule?

Before the Super Over was introduced in cricket, a tied T20 game was decided via a "Bowl-Out". The bowl-out was first seen in the tied T20I game between India and Pakistan during the 2007 T20 World Cup.