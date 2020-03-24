  • SENSEX
2020 Tokyo Olympics delay looms after US joins calls for postponement

Updated : March 24, 2020 08:22 AM IST

Major sporting nations Australia and Canada withdrew on Monday as organisers came under mounting pressure to postpone the event for the first time in its 124-year modern history.
The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee said it had listened to feedback from athletes and was encouraged by a clearer path towards postponement.
Japan and the IOC have said calling off the games entirely is not an option. But finding a new date could be complicated as the summer 2021 calendar is already crowded, while 2022 will see the football World Cup and the Beijing Winter Olympics.
